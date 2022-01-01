Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West University BBQ restaurants you'll love

West University restaurants
Must-try BBQ restaurants in West University

Goode Company Grocers image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger Buns (Goode Co.) - 1/2 Dozen$3.00
Our hamburger buns are made fresh daily in our bakery. We use fresh ingredients and no preservatives.
Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint$10.00
Served with a side of chips
Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
More about Goode Company Grocers
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Damn Goode Burger$14.00
1/2 lb. in-house ground proprietary burger blend, on a buttered and toasted homemade bun.
Simple House Salad$6.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radishes, carrots, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Grilled Broccolini$7.00
Served with Pecorino Romano and lemon.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Dinner Two Meat$15.95
Choice of 2 meats with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides
Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf$5.95
Baked Potato$6.75
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

