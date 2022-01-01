West University breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in West University

Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Hungry's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe

2356 RICE BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 3.9 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hungry's Cafe

