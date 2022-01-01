West University cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West University
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Spinach Crêpe
|$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crêpe
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Sweet Paris
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Caprese Panini
|$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun