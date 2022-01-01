West University Mexican restaurants you'll love

West University restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in West University

Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY PACK$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO (v) (gf)$6.00
Our world famous queso blanco served with house cooked chips.
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2525 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

