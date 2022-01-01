West University Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in West University
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|FAMILY PACK
|$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
|CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO (v) (gf)
|$6.00
Our world famous queso blanco served with house cooked chips.
|CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)
|$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.