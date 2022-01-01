Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about Local Table
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella
More about Coppa Osteria

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Chili

Grilled Salmon Salad

Chicken Wraps

Pudding

Cheesecake

Garlic Bread

Carrot Cake

Yogurt Parfaits

Map

More near West University to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston