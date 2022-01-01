Chicken parmesan in West University
West University restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and parmesan, served with a side of marinara.
More about Sweet Paris
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan
|$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!