Chicken parmesan in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and parmesan, served with a side of marinara.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Sun Dried Chicken Parmesan$11.95
Get ready for summer with our new seasonal crepe, made with Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomato Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Fresh Basil!
More about Sweet Paris
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$29.00
breaded chicken, mozzarella, coppa’s marinara with fettuccine al formaggio
More about Coppa Osteria

