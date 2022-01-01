Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Local's Kabob Plate$20.00
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Local Table
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Cured Cucumber, Broccoli, Kelp Noodles, Snow Peas, Cashews, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Peanut-Sambal
Summer Harvest Salad$13.00
Greens, TX Goat Cheese, Roasted Corn, Gold Bar Squash, English Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Ninja Radish, Watermelon, Crispy Brussels, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Kid Grilled Cheese$6.00
pretzel bun, provolone cheese, choice of one side
More about Local Foods

