Chicken pitas in West University
West University restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Local's Kabob Plate
|$20.00
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
|Lemon Pasta
|$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
|Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
|$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Cured Cucumber, Broccoli, Kelp Noodles, Snow Peas, Cashews, Crispy Garlic, Cilantro, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette & Peanut-Sambal
|Summer Harvest Salad
|$13.00
Greens, TX Goat Cheese, Roasted Corn, Gold Bar Squash, English Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Ninja Radish, Watermelon, Crispy Brussels, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
|Kid Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
pretzel bun, provolone cheese, choice of one side