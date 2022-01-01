Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and parmesan, served with a side of marinara.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid - Chicken Sandwich$4.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

