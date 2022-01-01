Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF$9.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Eruption Cake$6.50
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hazelnut Chocolate Cake$9.00
cookie and crunch, mocha budino
More about Coppa Osteria
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake$7.00
Topped with candied pecans.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Pecan Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Tortilla Soup

Risotto

Pretzels

Croissants

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near West University to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston