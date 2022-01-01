Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Grilled Salmon Salad

Pork Chops

Yogurt Parfaits

Asian Chicken Salad

Octopus

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Pudding

Map

More near West University to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston