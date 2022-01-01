Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in West University

West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant$10.95
Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, Choice of: Merguez sausage, chicken, ham or turkey & basil pesto mayo
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Bread Pudding$7.50
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Croissant & Jam$4.00
Kids Ham & Egg Croissant$6.00
Pistachio Croissant$5.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
avail until 11am
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies

