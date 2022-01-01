Croissants in West University
West University restaurants that serve croissants
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Breakfast Croissant
|$10.95
Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, Choice of: Merguez sausage, chicken, ham or turkey & basil pesto mayo
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Kids Croissant & Jam
|$4.00
|Kids Ham & Egg Croissant
|$6.00
|Pistachio Croissant
|$5.00