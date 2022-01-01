Egg benedict in West University
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Two poached eggs, Canadian ham on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.