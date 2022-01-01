Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deviled Egg Salad - 16 oz$4.00
We've created a creamy egg salad using ingredients in our Goode Bird Deviled Eggs including mayo, mustard, shallots, onion, and celery!
More about Goode Company Grocers
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffled Egg Salad$12.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan & Aioli on Pretzel Bun
Truffled Egg Salad Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, & a side of lemon vinaigrette
More about Local Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Taco Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

Crispy Tacos

Chai Lattes

Sweet Potato Fries

Asian Salad

Kale Salad

Pies

Map

More near West University to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston