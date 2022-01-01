Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in West University

West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve fajita salad

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD$12.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled organic chicken breast, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.
BEEF FAJITA TACO SALAD$14.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled beef sirloin, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.
More about Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

Map

Map

