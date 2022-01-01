Fajita salad in West University
West University restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501
Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
|$12.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled organic chicken breast, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.
|BEEF FAJITA TACO SALAD
|$14.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled beef sirloin, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.