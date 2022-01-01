Fajitas in West University

West University restaurants that serve fajitas

Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Dinner$22.50
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST (gf) image

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla: BEEF FAJITA$12.00
Hand made flour tortillas stuffed with wood grilled beef sirloin and a blend of Tex Mex cheeses served with sour cream, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos.
Fajitas: BEEF SIRLOIN$22.00
Grilled Beef Sirloin served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with Mexican rice and chips & salsa!
Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN$20.00
Wood grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
More about Fajitas A Go Go

