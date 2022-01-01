Fajitas in West University
West University restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Goode Company Grocers
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb
|$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Fajita Dinner
|$22.50
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Quesadilla: BEEF FAJITA
|$12.00
Hand made flour tortillas stuffed with wood grilled beef sirloin and a blend of Tex Mex cheeses served with sour cream, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos.
|Fajitas: BEEF SIRLOIN
|$22.00
Grilled Beef Sirloin served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with Mexican rice and chips & salsa!
|Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN
|$20.00
Wood grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!