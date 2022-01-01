Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
West University
/
Houston
/
West University
/
Garlic Bread
West University restaurants that serve garlic bread
Candelari's Pizzeria
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$5.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$1.25
More about Local Table
Browse other tasty dishes in West University
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Beef Salad
Kale Salad
Chocolate Cake
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
More near West University to explore
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(516 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(509 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston