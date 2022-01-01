Grilled chicken in West University
West University restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
|Grilled Chicken Panini Combo
|$9.95
More about Local Table
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta
|$15.00
All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.
|Anaheim Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
|$14.00
More about Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Chicken
|$11.25
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$13.95