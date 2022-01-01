Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Panini$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Grilled Chicken Panini Combo$9.95
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken On Ciabatta$15.00
All-natural chicken, provolone, roasted red bell pepper, tomatoes, basil pesto, mixed greens, mayo.
Anaheim Grilled Chicken$18.00
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
More about Local Table
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$14.00
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Chicken$11.25
Grilled Chicken Dinner$13.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla: GRILLED CHICKEN$9.00
More about Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Cobb Salad

Paninis

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Quesadillas

Map

More near West University to explore

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston