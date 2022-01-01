Grilled chicken salad in West University

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria - Taqueria - Kirby
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Chicken$11.25
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

