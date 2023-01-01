Grilled shrimp salad in West University
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Grilled Salad - Shrimp
|$15.95
Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$15.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled gulf shrimp, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.