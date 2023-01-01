Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salad - Shrimp$15.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD$15.00
Organic greens topped with wood grilled gulf shrimp, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, & guacamole topped with house made corn tortilla strips. Served with your choice of jalapeno buttermilk dressing or mild chili vinaigrette on the side.
More about Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501

