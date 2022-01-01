Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
West University
/
Houston
/
West University
/
Grits
West University restaurants that serve grits
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheddar Grits
$7.00
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Medical Center
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
No reviews yet
Cheese Grits
$4.00
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Medical Center
Browse other tasty dishes in West University
Carrot Cake
Chicken Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Shawarma
Asian Chicken Salad
Bruschetta
Asian Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near West University to explore
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(140 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(551 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston