Hot chocolate in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand Kirby Drive

5310 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
More about JuiceLand Kirby Drive
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies - West U

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.25
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies - West U
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Served with Whipped Cream
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Restaurant banner

 

ChristoMio Coffee Bar - Houston

2523 Quenby St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate (12oz)$5.00
Kid's Hot Chocolate (8oz)$3.25
More about ChristoMio Coffee Bar - Houston

