Meatball subs in West University
West University restaurants that serve meatball subs
Candelari's Pizzeria
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Meatball Sandwich
|$16.00
Turkey meatballs, provolone and marinara sauce on a French roll.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Ginger-Meatball Sub
|$17.00
44 Farms Beef, Foie Butter, Carrot Slaw, Aioli, Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Twice Cooked Fries
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Aioli, Mustard, Cole Slaw, House Pickles, French baguette
Served With Two Sides or a Cup of Soup
|Ginger Meatball Sub
|$17.00
44 Farms Beef, Spicy Aioli, Carrot-Cucumber Slaw, Japanese Milk Bread, Twice Cooked Fries