Meatball subs in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve meatball subs

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$16.00
Turkey meatballs, provolone and marinara sauce on a French roll.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger-Meatball Sub$17.00
44 Farms Beef, Foie Butter, Carrot Slaw, Aioli, Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Twice Cooked Fries
Meatball Sub$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Aioli, Mustard, Cole Slaw, House Pickles, French baguette
Served With Two Sides or a Cup of Soup
Ginger Meatball Sub$17.00
44 Farms Beef, Spicy Aioli, Carrot-Cucumber Slaw, Japanese Milk Bread, Twice Cooked Fries
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

