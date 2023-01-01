Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in West University

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University restaurants that serve nachos

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snacklins Plant Crisps, Nacho, 2.25oz.$4.00
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Super Nachos$10.95
crispy tortilla chips, taco beef, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
Deluxe Super Nachos - Beef$14.95
crispy tortilla chips, mesquite grilled black angus beef, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
Deluxe Super Nachos - Chicken$13.95
crispy tortilla chips, mesquite grilled chicken, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Skeeter's - Weslayan
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

On The Kirb

5004 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos On The Kirb$12.00
House made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, guac, jalapeños and pico. Add chicken, beef or black beans for protein.
More about On The Kirb

Browse other tasty dishes in West University

Pecan Pies

Quesadillas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Po Boy

Avocado Toast

French Toast

Bisque

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near West University to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston