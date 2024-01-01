Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Moroccan Sausage Panini$11.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
Croque Monsieur panini combo$10.95
Panini Combo$10.95
1/2 Pannini With Choice Of Fruit, Soup Or Salad
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Ham & Gruyere Panini$11.25
black forest ham, gruyère cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, & chipotle béchamel spread
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village

