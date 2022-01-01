Tacos in West University
West University restaurants that serve tacos
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Two Chicken Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.00
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.