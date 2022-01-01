Westchase restaurants you'll love

Westchase restaurants
Toast

Westchase's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Westchase restaurants

Kasra Persian Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Kasra Persian Grill

9741 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.6 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS$5.75
garlic hummus, an h-town favorite since 1999
ROASTED GARLIC & JALAPENO$5.00
pickled roasted garlic & jalapeño
LAMB SHANK$15.00
shank of lamb braised & served in a savory broth with dill & fava bean basmati rice
Emporio Brazilian Grill image

GRILL

Emporio Brazilian Grill

12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Yucca Appetizer$8.99
Brazilian Potato Salad$5.49
Grilled Medium 6 Shrimp$5.99
Veegos image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeño Beyond Burger (NEW)$14.00
Beyond burger made with jalapeños inside patty. Plant based, with NO SOY, and NON GMO.
Flauta Plate$10.00
Taco Plate$12.00
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
F1. House Special Fried Rice$8.25
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
H2. General Tso Chicken$9.75
w/ Broccoli
A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)$5.00
aka Crab Rangoons
aka Crab Puffs
aka Cheese Rangoons
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORNED BEEF MELT$13.75
corned beef sandwich with grilled onions and guinness and irish whiskey flavored cheese sauce served with fries
BURGER OF THE DAY: JALAPENO CHEDDAR BURGER$12.00
beef patty with jalapenos and cheddar cheese on ciabatta bun with fries and soda
RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL$20.00
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side
Frank's Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast & Sausage$9.50
Pork Chop Breakfast$12.95
Wings Breakfast$13.95
