Westchase restaurants you'll love

WRAPS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Kasra Persian Grill
9741 Westheimer Rd., Houston
Popular items
HUMMUS
$5.75
garlic hummus, an h-town favorite since 1999
ROASTED GARLIC & JALAPENO
$5.00
pickled roasted garlic & jalapeño
LAMB SHANK
$15.00
shank of lamb braised & served in a savory broth with dill & fava bean basmati rice
GRILL
Emporio Brazilian Grill
12288 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Popular items
Fried Yucca Appetizer
$8.99
Brazilian Potato Salad
$5.49
Grilled Medium 6 Shrimp
$5.99
Veegos
10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Popular items
Jalapeño Beyond Burger (NEW)
$14.00
Beyond burger made with jalapeños inside patty. Plant based, with NO SOY, and NON GMO.
Flauta Plate
$10.00
Taco Plate
$12.00
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
Popular items
F1. House Special Fried Rice
$8.25
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
H2. General Tso Chicken
$9.75
w/ Broccoli
A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
$5.00
aka Crab Rangoons
aka Crab Puffs
aka Cheese Rangoons
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Popular items
CORNED BEEF MELT
$13.75
corned beef sandwich with grilled onions and guinness and irish whiskey flavored cheese sauce served with fries
BURGER OF THE DAY: JALAPENO CHEDDAR BURGER
$12.00
beef patty with jalapenos and cheddar cheese on ciabatta bun with fries and soda
RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL
$20.00
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side