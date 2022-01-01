Willowbrook restaurants you'll love
Must-try Willowbrook restaurants
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Stuffed Fish
|$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
|Boudin Balls
|$7.99
Homemade fried boudin stuffing served with choice of side & honey creole remoulade