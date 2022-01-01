Go
Toast
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • How Crispy Express - Summerhill

How Crispy Express - Summerhill

The CRISPIEST bird.
Sammies by Atlanta, for Atlanta!

71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YUCCA FRIES$3.50
Crispy steak-cut yucca fries dusted with our very own "zesty red" seasoning and served with smoky-lime mayo.
*Gluten Free*
*Vegetarian*
LEMON PEPPER WET$10.00
The A-Town King! How Crispy chicken thigh dipped in buffalo hot sauce and dusted with lemon-pepper spice. Served on a good bun with shredded lettuce, b&b pickle and our own "Super Ranch".
NUGGIES$4.00
6 piece order of our signature crispy chicken nuggets served with honey-mustard dipping sauce
BART'S VEGAN COLLARDS$4.00
Sweet and spicy collard greens cooked to perfection!
*Vegan*
*Gluten Free*
HONEY BOI$9.00
Garlic-honey dipped How Crispy chicken thigh. Served with sesame cabbage slaw, smoky-lime mayo, and b&b pickle on a good bun.
VEGETARIAN CRUNCHY BOI$9.00
How Crispy herbed chickpea patty fried golden brown. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle, and our house herby-spread.
*Vegetarian*
TIKKA BOI$9.00
How Crispy chicken thigh dusted with our Tikka Masala spice blend. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle and smoky-lime mayo.
EARLY BIRD$6.00
A slightly smaller version of our How Crispy chicken thigh, seasoned with "breakfast spice" and served on a good bun and accompanied by our house-made Honey Butter
CLASSIC$8.00
The one that started it all... How Crispy chicken thigh dusted with our proprietary seasoning. Served on a good bun with lettuce, b&b pickle, and our delicious herby-spread.
MAC & CHEESE$6.00
Rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce and al dente pasta shells. Don't forget the crispy Jalapeños!
*Vegetarian*
See full menu

Location

71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B

ATLANTA GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Bear

No reviews yet

Little Bear
''Regular Dinners' in Summerhill, ATL
Pickup Only | Holiday Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 5 - 9 pm Dec 1, 2020 - Jan 3, 2021

Hot Dog Pete's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maepole

No reviews yet

Nice to see you again!

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

No reviews yet

Redefining Barbecue & Southern Hospitality.
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston