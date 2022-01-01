Go
How to Cook a Wolf - Queen Anne

 Wolf is now offering To-go Meals, Wine, and Cocktails! Thank you for your continued support during our temporary closure. We appreciate you!

TAPAS

2208 Queen Anne Ave N • $$$

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Sea Wolf Sourdough$8.00
Sea Wolf Baguette, Fennel-Honey Butter,
Roasted Garlic, Aged Balsamic
Charred Broccoli$14.00
Charred Broccoli, Bagna Cauda, Sultana, Mint, Pangrattato
Bistecca for Two$70.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with Fennel-Honey Butter and Garlic Confit •Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • 10 oz Steak, Sunchoke Puree, Rapini, Fennel Pollen • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
Risotto for Two$60.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with fennel-honey butter and garlic confit • Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Risotto with Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
Steak Tartare$18.00
Champagne Vinaigrette, Smoked Roe, Urfa Biber Chile, Seed Crackers
Black Cod for Two$70.00
Package for Two Includes: Seawolf Sourdough with Fennel-Honey Butter and Garlic Confit •Winter Greens Salad with Kale, Endive, Pear, Gorgonzola, Hazelnut Vinaigrette • Burrata with Beets, Citrus, Fennel, Mint • Black Cod with Brussels Sprouts, Garlic, Parsnip Puree • 'How to Wolf a Cookie' Cookie
Risotto$24.00
Mushroom, Leek, Balsamic, Grana
Negroni (Double)$18.00
**All Cocktails are now doubles**
Gin, campari, sweet vermouth
**meal purchase required w all cocktails per WA LCB**
Florence (Double)$18.00
**All Cocktails are now doubles**
Vodka, House Grenadine, Giffard Orgeat, Scarpetta Prosecco
**meal purchase required w all cocktails per WA LCB**
Strozzapreti$27.00
Wild Boar Sausage, Kale, Mascarpone, Grana
Location

2208 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
