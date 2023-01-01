Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Howard restaurants you'll love

Go
Howard restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Howard

Howard's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Howard restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ

504 Harcourt Road, Mt Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Fries$6.00
Hand cut fries, nacho cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Onions, Sour cream.
BBQ Nachos$7.00
Nacho chips, nacho cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Onions, Jalapenos, Sour cream. Add Brisket for $1
Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.00
Brisket seasoned w signature rub, smoked 15+ hours. Texas Toast on the side
More about Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ
The Bad Apple Pub image

BBQ • GRILL

The Pub, AV

22001 Coshocton Road, Howard

Avg 4.3 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, pub mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone, brioche bun
Pub Classic Wings$11.99
6 Piece Bone-In Wings Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese
Smashed Pub Burger$13.99
Double stack patties, american cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickle
More about The Pub, AV
Consumer pic

 

Mazza's

22001 Coshocton Rd, Howard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac Daddy Burger$14.99
Double stack patties, mac & cheese, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato jam, pickle
Pub Salad(Full)$9.99
Romaine & iceberg, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing
Blackened Shrimp Mac$18.99
Blackened grilled shrimp, red onion, scallions, crispy parm cheese
More about Mazza's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Howard

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Tortilla Soup

Baja Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Howard to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston