Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Howard

Go
Howard restaurants
Toast

Howard restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ

504 Harcourt Road, Mt Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Chili$0.00
Our Seasonal Chili is made with our Beef Brisket, Kidney Beans, Tomatoes and many Spices.
Chili Dog$5.00
More about Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL

The Pub, AV

22001 Coshocton Road, Howard

Avg 4.3 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Pub Fries$12.99
Dana's House Chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream
Dana's House Chili$7.99
"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!" Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream
More about The Pub, AV
Item pic

 

Mazza's

22001 Coshocton Rd, Howard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dana's House Chili$7.99
"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!"
Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream
Chili Cheese Pub Fries$12.99
Dana's house chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream
More about Mazza's

Browse other tasty dishes in Howard

Cobbler

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Howard to explore

Newark

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston