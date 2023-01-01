Chili in Howard
Road Hog Willy's Real Pit BBQ
504 Harcourt Road, Mt Vernon
|Brisket Chili
|$0.00
Our Seasonal Chili is made with our Beef Brisket, Kidney Beans, Tomatoes and many Spices.
|Chili Dog
|$5.00
BBQ • GRILL
The Pub, AV
22001 Coshocton Road, Howard
|Chili Cheese Pub Fries
|$12.99
Dana's House Chili, cheese blend, onions, sour cream
|Dana's House Chili
|$7.99
"Our mom's real deal recipe! Delicious!!" Topped with our cheese blend, onions, sour cream