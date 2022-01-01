Go
Toast

Howard Wang's Uptown

Come in and enjoy!

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Sablon Chocolate Lounge - Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiatto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frida Social Club

No reviews yet

"Enamorate de ti, de la vida. Y luego de quien tu quieras" -Frida Khalo

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston