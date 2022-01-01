Howard Wang's Uptown
Come in and enjoy!
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
Location
3223 Lemmon Avenue #103
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Sablon Chocolate Lounge - Dallas
Come in and enjoy!
Fiatto
Come in and enjoy!
Frida Social Club
"Enamorate de ti, de la vida. Y luego de quien tu quieras" -Frida Khalo