Howdy Kolache

KO-LAH-CHEE

817 W Fulton Market

Popular Items

WAP-per$5.00
Ground beef, American cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard
The Shipley$5.00
You guessed it! Sausage, cheese, and Jalapeño. Enjoy!
El Greco$5.00
Spinach, egg, and feta
KREAM$4.00
Sweet cream cheese with lemon
Ron Swanson$5.00
Bacon, egg, and jalapeno
4-Pack box$16.00
Your choice of 4 kolaches! Note: only breakfast flavors are available on weekend mornings.
Your choice of 12 kolaches!$48.00
Choose your own assortment of 12 kolaches!
Hammy Sammy$5.00
Ham, Swiss, and stoneground mustard
Dozen Assorted$48.00
Create your own dozen. Max 4 flavors.
12-pack - Breakfast Assortment$48.00
Our selection of 1 dozen kolaches from our breakfast assortment! All of our flavors are crowd pleasers and we'll make sure to include vegetarian options. Can't go wrong here :)
817 W Fulton Market

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
