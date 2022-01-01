Howell pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Howell

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.50
A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons
Build your Own (Medium)$15.00
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Wood-Fired Beet Salad$7.50
Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze and tossed in our house dressing
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (Feeds 3-4)
SM Greek Salad$7.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (feeds 2)
Lasagna Family Special$31.99
3 LB Lasagna, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
More about Gus's Carryout
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh spicy blackened chicken
Lasagna$16.95
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce
Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli$18.95
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
More about Tomato Brothers
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pizza$6.00
Mozzarella & Choice of One Topping. Includes Beverage.
Side House Salad$5.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Croutons.
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Fresh Oven-Baked Bread Smothered in Cheese, Sprinkled with Seasoning. Served with a Side of Marinara. Choose Between Classic or Buffalo Style.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

