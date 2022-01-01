Howell pizza restaurants you'll love
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Caesar Salad
|$6.50
A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons
|Build your Own (Medium)
|$15.00
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
|Wood-Fired Beet Salad
|$7.50
Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze and tossed in our house dressing
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|RG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (Feeds 3-4)
|SM Greek Salad
|$7.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (feeds 2)
|Lasagna Family Special
|$31.99
3 LB Lasagna, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh spicy blackened chicken
|Lasagna
|$16.95
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce
|Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli
|$18.95
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Kids Pizza
|$6.00
Mozzarella & Choice of One Topping. Includes Beverage.
|Side House Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cheese & Croutons.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
Fresh Oven-Baked Bread Smothered in Cheese, Sprinkled with Seasoning. Served with a Side of Marinara. Choose Between Classic or Buffalo Style.