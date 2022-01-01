Boneless wings in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve boneless wings
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Aubree's Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
|Kids Boneless Wings
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$6.00
Choice of Flavor. Served with French Fries
or Mandarin Oranges & Dipping Sauce. Includes Beverage.
|Boneless Wings Combo with Fries
|$13.99
10 Boneless Wings with Fries or Tots and Choice of Sauce. Served with Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese.