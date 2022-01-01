Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve boneless wings

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aubree's Boneless Wings$12.00
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Kids Boneless Wings
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Boneless Wings$6.00
Choice of Flavor. Served with French Fries
or Mandarin Oranges & Dipping Sauce. Includes Beverage.
Boneless Wings Combo with Fries$13.99
10 Boneless Wings with Fries or Tots and Choice of Sauce. Served with Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$10.49
Boneless chicken wings
More about Cleary's Pub

