Caprese sandwiches in Howell

Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell - 4433 E Grand River Ave

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with pesto, tomato, signature five-cheese blend, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze on a brioche bun.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell - 4433 E Grand River Ave
Coratti's Pizzeria image

 

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build your Own (Small)$13.50
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Build your Own (Medium)$16.50
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons
More about Coratti's Pizzeria

