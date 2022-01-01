Chicken pizza in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Gus's Carryout
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.99
Grilled Chicken Tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheese, white, jalapeños, drizzled with our House Ranch.
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Grilled Chicken BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & muenster cheeses, red onion.
|12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.99
Grilled Chicken BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & muenster cheeses, red onion
More about Tomato Brothers
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|LRG Spicy Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster,
parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
|Med Spicy Chicken Pizza
|$17.95
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster,
parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.
|Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.
|Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.