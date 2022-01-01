Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Grilled Chicken Tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & muenster cheese, white, jalapeños, drizzled with our House Ranch.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
Grilled Chicken BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & muenster cheeses, red onion.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
Grilled Chicken BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & muenster cheeses, red onion
More about Gus's Carryout
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
LRG Spicy Chicken Pizza$19.95
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster,
parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
Med Spicy Chicken Pizza$17.95
artichoke hearts, tomatoes, blackened chicken, a hint of jalapeño peppers, and green onions with muenster,
parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a bed of creamed spinach
More about Tomato Brothers
Item pic

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.
Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.
Aloha BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Pineapple, Aloha Sauce, Bold BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

