Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Avocado & Bacon Salad$12.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Cafe Services
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Blacked Chicken Salad$28.95
Entree Blackened Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh Lettuce, Julienne strips of blackened chicken breast, peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber.
More about Tomato Brothers
Item pic

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, Croutons.
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.50
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes. Comes with Choice of Dressing.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.49
Grilled Chicken Breast atop crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Chicken Tender Salad$14.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders, diced bacon, mixed cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and green onions, atop crisp mixed greens
Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, dried Michigan cherries, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crumbled bleu cheese. All atop fresh mixed greens.
More about Cleary's Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Marsala

Pudding

Turkey Clubs

Mushroom Burgers

Rice Pudding

Caesar Salad

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Howell to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston