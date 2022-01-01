Chicken salad in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cafe Services
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Medium Blacked Chicken Salad
|$28.95
|Entree Blackened Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Lettuce, Julienne strips of blackened chicken breast, peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber.
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, Croutons.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Roasted Chicken Breast, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes. Comes with Choice of Dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.49
Grilled Chicken Breast atop crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$14.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders, diced bacon, mixed cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and green onions, atop crisp mixed greens
|Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, dried Michigan cherries, almonds, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crumbled bleu cheese. All atop fresh mixed greens.