Chicken sandwiches in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.
|Thai Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, kimchi, shredded kale crunch, and Thai chili sauce.
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with pesto, tomato, signature five-cheese blend, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze on a brioche bun.
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Gus's Carryout
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
|Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing, Chips, Soda.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.99
Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on side, Chips, Soda
More about Tomato Brothers
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled bbq chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)