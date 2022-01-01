Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken breast hand-dipped in house-made Nashville Hot sauce, topped with baby arugula, pickled red onion, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickles.
Thai Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, kimchi, shredded kale crunch, and Thai chili sauce.
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with pesto, tomato, signature five-cheese blend, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze on a brioche bun.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.72
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
The Chicken Sandwich$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
More about Cafe Services
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing, Chips, Soda.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.99
Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on side, Chips, Soda
More about Gus's Carryout
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled bbq chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips (Fries +$1.25)
More about Tomato Brothers
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle, Mayo
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

