Curry in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve curry
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Crispy Curry Chicken salad on Ciabatta
|$6.99
Crispy Fried salad with Curry Aioli , celery, Grapes on a Toasted Ciabatta , with lettuce , Tomato and Pickled Red Onion .
More about Electric Ramen
Electric Ramen
5584 East Grand River Avenue, Genoa Township
|Curried Brisket Ramen
|$17.00
Braised Brisket, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Edamame, Scallion, Chili Crisp, Molten Egg served with a Curry Beef Broth over Bahn Pho Rice Noodle
- Gluten Free with Rice Noodle
- Option to substitute ramen noodle or udon noodle available