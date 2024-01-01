Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Curry Chicken salad on Ciabatta$6.99
Crispy Fried salad with Curry Aioli , celery, Grapes on a Toasted Ciabatta , with lettuce , Tomato and Pickled Red Onion .
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
Item pic

 

Electric Ramen

5584 East Grand River Avenue, Genoa Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Brisket Ramen$17.00
Braised Brisket, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Edamame, Scallion, Chili Crisp, Molten Egg served with a Curry Beef Broth over Bahn Pho Rice Noodle
- Gluten Free with Rice Noodle
- Option to substitute ramen noodle or udon noodle available
More about Electric Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Calamari

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Avocado Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

Stromboli

Caesar Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Howell to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (743 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston