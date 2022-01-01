Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Howell

Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.95
delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries.
LU Fish & Chips$11.95
delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries
Kids Fish & Chips$6.95
2 pieces of freshly breaded cod. Served with french fries.
More about Tomato Brothers
Item pic

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips
Battered and Fried Cod Served with Fries and Tartar Sauce.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
76eea5e0-635a-4ccb-b51f-b6d5880d371d image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
3 Piece Fish & Chips$14.99
Three pieces of beer battered pollock served with fries and coleslaw
Fish & Chips$12.99
Two pieces of beer battered pollock served with fries and coleslaw
More about Cleary's Pub

