Fish and chips in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
House-trimmed cod dredged in beer batter served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and sweet cornbread.
More about Tomato Brothers
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries.
|LU Fish & Chips
|$11.95
delicious beer-battered dipped fillets served with french fries
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.95
2 pieces of freshly breaded cod. Served with french fries.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Fish & Chips
Battered and Fried Cod Served with Fries and Tartar Sauce.