Grilled chicken in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Provencal$18.95
Grilled chicken strips and fresh mushrooms mixed with provencal cream sauce with fettuccine noodle (it's a tomato based sauce)
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
6oz Grilled Chicken$3.95
More about Tomato Brothers
Cleary's Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and habanero ranch dressing wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. Served with fries
More about Cleary's Pub

