Grilled chicken in Howell

PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Grilled Chicken Provencal
|$18.95
Grilled chicken strips and fresh mushrooms mixed with provencal cream sauce with fettuccine noodle (it's a tomato based sauce)
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo
|$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
|6oz Grilled Chicken
|$3.95