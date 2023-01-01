Grilled chicken wraps in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.99
Tender Grilled Chicken , Romaine Lettuce , Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing in a Wheat Wrap served with House Chips.
More about Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and habanero ranch dressing wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. Served with fries
