Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Howell

Go
Howell restaurants
Toast

Howell restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.99
Tender Grilled Chicken , Romaine Lettuce , Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing in a Wheat Wrap served with House Chips.
More about Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
Cleary's Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and habanero ranch dressing wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. Served with fries
Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap*$12.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and habanero ranch dressing wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. Served with fries
More about Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI

Browse other tasty dishes in Howell

Ravioli

Fish And Chips

Chicken Pizza

Spaghetti

Turkey Burgers

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chef Salad

Map

More near Howell to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston