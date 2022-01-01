Lasagna in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Lasagna
|$19.50
Alternating layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, cheese, and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Lasagna Special 4/1
|$12.99
1/2 LB of Lasagna, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad, 6 breadstick.
|Lasagna Ala Carte
|$11.99
1 LB
|Lasagna Dinner Special 4/2
|$15.99
1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.