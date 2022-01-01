Mac and cheese in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.99
A rich three cheese sauce with bits of
lobster and cavatappi pasta. Includes a
breadstick and house salad
|Mac & Cheese (NO LOBSTER)
|$12.99
A rich three cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta. Includes a breadstick and house salad
|Kids' Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Kids Mac and Cheese. Served with Apple Sauce.