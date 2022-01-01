Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness! Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and sprinkled with a crispy cornbread topping.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.99
A rich three cheese sauce with bits of
lobster and cavatappi pasta. Includes a
breadstick and house salad
Mac & Cheese (NO LOBSTER)$12.99
A rich three cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta. Includes a breadstick and house salad
Kids' Mac & Cheese$6.99
Kids Mac and Cheese. Served with Apple Sauce.
More about Cleary's Pub
Detroit Wing Company

118 W Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
DWC Mac N Cheese
More about Detroit Wing Company

