Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Meatball Subs
Howell restaurants that serve meatball subs
Cleary's Pub.
113 S. Main, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$12.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Eternity Brewing
4060 E Grand River, Howell
No reviews yet
MEATBALL SUB
$6.00
Italian beef & pork meatballs served in a toasted Hoagie smothered with pizza sauce and mozzarella. Served with kettle chips & pickle spear
More about Eternity Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Howell
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Tenders
Mostaccioli
Chili
Grilled Chicken
Reuben
French Fries
Lasagna
More near Howell to explore
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1621 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston