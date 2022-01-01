Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Mushroom Burgers
Howell restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Cleary's Pub.
113 S. Main, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Bleu Cheese Mushroom Burger
$14.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
Avg 4.8
(488 reviews)
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$12.49
Swiss cheese, and sautéed mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion
More about Cleary's Pub
