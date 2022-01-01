Quesadillas in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
More about Tomato Brothers
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.95
Served with sour cream and salsa.