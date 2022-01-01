Quesadillas in Howell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, our house made guacamole and our house salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tenderloin Quesadilla$14.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Tomato Brothers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.99
Seasoned chicken or seasoned beef with mixed cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and salsa.
More about Cleary's Pub

