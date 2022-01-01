Reuben in Howell
Howell restaurants that serve reuben
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Aubree's Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
|Aubree's Reuben
|$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Cleary's Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Deli Reuben
|$11.49
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and coleslaw. Grilled on rye bread and served with fries
|Reuben
|$11.49
Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut grilled on rye bread. Served with fries