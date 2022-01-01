Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve reuben

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

4433 E Grand River Ave, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aubree's Turkey Reuben$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Aubree's Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing sandwiched between swirled marble rye bread and grilled.
Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$12.99
Crnd Bf Reuben$12.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Deli Reuben$11.49
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and coleslaw. Grilled on rye bread and served with fries
Reuben$11.49
Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and sauerkraut grilled on rye bread. Served with fries
