Rice pudding in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve rice pudding

Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.99
More about Gus's Carryout
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Rice Pudding$4.95
More about Tomato Brothers

